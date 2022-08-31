9th WCO training center in Asia-Pacific region opened in Iran

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghaddasi in the inaugural ceremony said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the Center is in accordance with the standards of the World Customs Organization (WCO), benefited from the modern training and educational facilities in the international level.

He went on to say the MoU was signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Indonesia.

The Training Center of the World Customs Organization in the Asia-Pacific region is located in Iran and started its activity on Wednesday, August 30 concurrent with the last day of Government Week.

The Center, as one of the most important achievements of customs capacity building, is regarded as an extraordinary opportunity to develop and promote the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, he said, adding that by launch of this equipped Center, Iran’s ability to accept the customs employees of the regional countries, especially neighboring states, will increase significantly.

