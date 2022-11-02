S Korea says would respond to Pyongyang missile launch

"The North Korean missile launched today fell near our territorial waters south of the northern boundary line for the first time since the division [of Korea]. This is unprecedented and unacceptable," the officials said. They added that the South Korean military would respond decisively, TASS reported.

According to Seoul, North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The launch took place from the Wonsan area of Kangwon Province around 08:51.

One of the missiles landed south of the northern boundary line, which Seoul considers a de facto maritime boundary.

The missile was flying toward the South Korean island of Ulleungdo, and an air alert was declared there.

It fell into the sea 167 kilometers northwest of Ulleungdo and 57 kilometers east of Sokcho. It was also the first time a missile had flown toward South Korean territory.

RHM/PR