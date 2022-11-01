Iran to abide by JCPOA again if sanctions lifted: AEOI chief

Speaking to Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami talked about the latest status of the talks between Iran and the world powers on removing the sanctions and the revival of the JCPOA.

He stressed the need to remove the sanctions as a condition that Iran will then return to fully live up to its JCPOA obligations.

Eslami stressed that any agreement to revive the JCPOA "must be in such a way that all parties adhere to it."

"Tehran will abide by the 2015 agreement, provided that others adhere to its provisions, the most important of which is the lifting of sanctions," the nuclear chief said.

Iran has called into question Washington's real intention to return to the JCPOA and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, saying that US actions and words do not match each other.

Iran has announced it is serious about reaching an agreement in the nuclear talks and will not hesitate to reach a "good, strong and durable" agreement, but it demands guarantees that the United States will not withdraw from any agreement and that the case of accusations by IAEA must be closed.

