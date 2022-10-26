  1. Politics
Iran, Qatar deputy FMs confer on bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iran deputy foreign minister stressed the expansion of bilateral cooperation between with Qatar in the meeting with his Qatari counterpart.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Qatar in the meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

Bagheri described the strengthening of relations between the two countries as one of the policies of the 13th government under president Ebrahim Raeisi.

Al-Khulaifi, for his part, stressed the Qatari government's resolve to cooperate on issues of mutual interest and regional, international and bilateral issues.

The Qatari deupty foreign minister also held a meeting with foreign minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his visit to Tehran.

