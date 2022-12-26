  1. Politics
Dec 26, 2022, 4:30 PM

Qatari diplomat:

Doha poised to promote bilateral cooperation with Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Conveying the message of the Qatari foreign minister to his Iranian counterpart, the Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs expressed the readiness of Doha to develop and promote cooperation with Tehran.

The visiting Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi met and held talks with  Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian evaluated the Iran-Qatar bilateral relations in various political, economic, and consular fields as excellent.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized the necessity of implementing the agreements reached between the two countries during the previous meetings.

The Qatari side also expressed the Qatari government's readiness to develop and promote cooperation with Iran, conveying the message of Qatar's Minister of Foreign Affairs to his Iranian counterpart.

