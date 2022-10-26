US, Japan, S Korea warn N Korea of 'unparalleled' response

"We agreed that an unparalleled scale of response would be necessary if North Korea pushes ahead with a seventh nuclear test," South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong told a news conference in Tokyo.

In recent weeks, North Korea has launched short-range ballistic missiles and hundreds of artillery rounds off its east and west coasts on several occasions in protest over its southern neighbor’s military activities.

South Korea’s troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defense drills last week, designed to run until October 28, and boost their own and combined ability with the United States to counter possible threats.

Pyongyang has reacted angrily to the exercises, calling them provocations and threatening countermeasures. Seoul and Washington say their exercises are defensive and aimed at deterring North Korea.

