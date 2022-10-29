Death toll in Seoul stampede rises to 120, 100 inured

South Korean officials said around 50 people were in cardiac arrest and a number feared dead after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, AP reported on Saturday.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency, said around 100 people were reported as injured during the crowd surge Saturday night in the Itaewon leisure district and that around 50 were being treated for cardiac arrest as of early Sunday.

Choi said it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

He said more than 400 emergency workers from around the nation, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured. Officials didn't immediately release a death toll.

Video on social media showed multiple first responders simultaneously performing CPR on people lying scattered in the street.

At least 120 people died and 100 injured, as a result of a stampede in the capital of South Korea at Halloween parties, Yonhap reports, citing authorities, according to Sputnik

