  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Oct 28, 2022, 1:00 PM

Report:

N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The North Korean military test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Friday, media sources reported.

According to the report, the launches were carried out between 11:59 and 12:18 local time, from the Tongchon county of the Kangwon province, TASS reported.

The launches were carried out on the last day of South Korea’s major field training exercise, Hoguk, which began on October 17. On Monday, the South Korean Navy began large-scale naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan with the participation of 20 vessels. The drills were heavily criticized by the North Korean media.

Meanwhile, the Kyodo news agency reported that the presumed ballistic missile launched on Friday splashed down in the Sea of Japan, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. No damage has been reported so far.

The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the Defense Ministry of Japan continue to gather and analyze information about the launch. According to the Japanese authorities, the projectile fired on Friday could be a short-range ballistic missile.

It was the 28th missile launch of North Korea this year, as Pyongyang stepped up its missile activities in the past few weeks. The previous launch took place on October 14, when a short-range ballistic missile was fired.

MP/PR

News Code 192961

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News