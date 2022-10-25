OANA meeting attendees visit Iran's atomic agency

During this visit, they got acquainted with the scientific and research infrastructure, achievements and capabilities of the nuclear industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of reactor and radiopharmaceutical production.

They also visited the exhibition of the achievements of Iran's nuclear industry.

Earlier today, OANA meeting aparticpants also held separate meetings with the Iranian president and foreign minister as well.

The 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) officially began in the Iranian capital of Tehran with the participation of Iranian Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili.

Around 60 senior directors, managers, and editors from 35 OANA member-states are present at the two-day general assembly of OANA to discuss various topics, including the development and strengthening of media cooperation.

