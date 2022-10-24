OANA meeting in Tehran symbolizes Iran's reality to world

Speaking to Mehr correspondent at the 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in Tehran Mehr News Agency (MNA) Managing Director Mohmmad Shojaeian said that the most important message of the meeting is revealing the fact that contrary to the negative image that Western mainstream media have given of Iran recently, the meeting shows Iran's reality to the world and that there is the highest level of security in Iran and the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Shojaiean pointed out that mainstream media are a means in the service of superpowers, stressing that independent countries' media like Iranian media must prioritize giving a true image of their countries to the world to repel the Western media's warfare.

The MNA chairman said that OANA brings the independent countries' media together to give a true image of their countries as the main mission of the international body.

He added that the 18th OANA General Assembly also lays the ground for agreement, bilateral or multilateral, between the participating media outlets.

He added that based on the agreements signed between the media outlets, they become committed to receiving accurate news and information from their own news agencies about their countries.

MNA managing director further urged the other countries' media to live up to their commitments towards each other as the Iranian media including Mehr has done so far.

Shojaiean concluded by voicing hope that the meeting will further solidify and strengthen the cooperation among OANA members.

KI