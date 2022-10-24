18th general assembly of OANA in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – The 18th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) officially begins in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the presence of Iranian Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili.

Around 60 senior directors, managers, and editors from 35 OANA member-states are present at the two-day general assembly of OANA and will discuss various topics, including the development and strengthening of media cooperation.