Iran Pardis Tech. Park signs MoU with Venezuela PDVSA

The main subject of this memorandum is the provision of services and supply of equipment and services for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries in Venezuela by the Park's companies, and 17 specialized priorities in this regard have been identified and included in the memorandum.

According to the memorandum, it was also decided that the parties of this cooperation should form a joint committee to define the necessary operational projects by holding regular meetings during one year and making relevant agreements for their implementation and follow-up.

MP/5602464