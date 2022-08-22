FM urges Sweden to respect basic rights of Hamid Nouri

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian met and held talks with Mattias Lentz, Ambassador of Sweden to Iran on Sunday night.

In this meeting, the top Iranian diplomat described Nouri's detention and trial as “illegal" and emphasized the necessity of the immediate release of Hamid Nouri and his complete acquittal.

He also demanded that Stockholm allow Nouri to exercise his rights to seek medical assistance and facilitate his calls with his next of kin.

The Swedish envoy also said that his country’s policy towards the Islamic Republic was that of continuation of consultations between the two sides for the purpose of enhancement of bilateral relations.

On July 12, the Secretary of Iran High Council for Human Rights urged the UN to hold the Swedish government accountable for the illegal detention and trial of Nouri, while calling for his immediate release.

Nouri was arrested upon arrival at the Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned on bogus charges.

He has been held in solitary confinement for over two years. Swedish prosecutors have requested the maximum penalty of life imprisonment for the former Iranian judiciary official, falsely accusing him of prisoner abuse in the 1980s.

The charges against Nouri stem from accusations leveled against him by members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

