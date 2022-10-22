'Martyr Bagheri' vessel to be equipped with drone, missile

"The 'Martyr' Bagheri vessel, which its construction will be completed in the future, in addition to having a flotilla inside it, also has a runway on which the UAV can move and fly and sit on it when returning. A vessel that is 240 meters long and 21 meters high, equipped with helicopters, missiles, and drones. About 60 drones can fly and sit on its deck," said Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri about the latest actions of IRGC Navy forces to ensure the security of the country.

"The main mission of the IRGC Navy is in the Persian Gulf, but we are also coordinated with the army's navy forces in the Oman Sea," he added.

MNA/5614016