Ukraine conducts military drill near Crimea (+VIDEO)

Amid heightened tensions with Russia, the Ukrainian military conducted an exercise near the Crimea region, authorities said on Friday.

The Ukrainian army said BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems were used in the drill in Kherson, located near Crimea, Anadolu Agency reported.

The exercise was carried out to prepare the Ukrainian military for any emergency situations, the army said.

Ukraine and the United States have repeatedly claimed that Russia is seeking to invade Ukraine, but Russian officials have repeatedly described these allegations as baseless.

This is not the first time that Western countries escalate tensions with Russia by holding such exercises.

In recent weeks and months, some Western countries, including the United States and Britain, have opposed Russia in different ways, including sending weapons to Ukraine.

