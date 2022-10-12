  1. World
  2. Europe
Oct 12, 2022, 8:40 PM

EU agrees to impose sanctions on 15 Iranian people, entities

EU agrees to impose sanctions on 15 Iranian people, entities

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The European Union agreed on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Iran according to EU diplomats.

The bloc’s executive arm is putting forward a package of sanctions against at least 15 Iranian people over alleged human rights abuses during recent protests, Bloomberg said.

The report said that the new sanction package could formally be adopted as early as next week.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses while in morality police custody, according to the Iranian Forensic said in a report after investigation.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

MNA

News Code 192400
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192400/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News