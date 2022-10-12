EU agrees to impose sanctions on 15 Iranian people, entities

The bloc’s executive arm is putting forward a package of sanctions against at least 15 Iranian people over alleged human rights abuses during recent protests, Bloomberg said.

The report said that the new sanction package could formally be adopted as early as next week.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who lost her life due to previous illnesses while in morality police custody, according to the Iranian Forensic said in a report after investigation.

Iran has condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and had warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

MNA