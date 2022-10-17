  1. Economy
Azerbaijan tops Iran export destinations among Caspian states

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Azerbaijan has topped the list of Iran’s export destinations among the Caspian Sea littoral states, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (ICA) announced.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran exported goods worth $363.02 million to the Republic of Azerbaijan during the first 6 months of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22), registering a 72% rise in value compared to a similar period last year.

The country also imported goods worth $19.04 million from this Caspian state, registering a 19% decline compared to the last year.

Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan are the next export destinations for Iranian goods in the Caspian region.

