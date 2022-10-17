Azerbaijan tops Iran export destinations among Caspian states

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, Iran exported goods worth $363.02 million to the Republic of Azerbaijan during the first 6 months of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22), registering a 72% rise in value compared to a similar period last year.

The country also imported goods worth $19.04 million from this Caspian state, registering a 19% decline compared to the last year.

Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan are the next export destinations for Iranian goods in the Caspian region.

RHM/