Ansarullah leader warns against any normalization with Israel

Lashing out at some governments of the Arab countries, Al-Houthi stated that rulers of some of these countries state that domination of the Zionist enemy has become an inevitable reality, so that their statement has no justification.

Addressing some rulers of the Arab governments, the Yemeni Leader stressed that they are very ignorant and unaware of the great historical facts and developments of the times, and they look at issues with a superficial view.

There is nothing that justifies accepting loyalty, normalizing relations, and surrendering to a criminal enemy, he underlined.

There is no reason to accept normalizing relations with an enemy whose permanent belief is to dominate the Islamic Ummah and destroy these communities, he added.

MNA