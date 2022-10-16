  1. World
Russia pounds terrorists positions in N Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – News sources reported that Russian fighters heavily bombarded the positions of terrorist groups in northern Syria.

Russian warplanes bombed the positions of the “al-Jaish al-Watani” terrorist group in a town in the suburbs of Afrin district, Aleppo governorate, in northwest Syria.

Also, the positions of this group, which is affiliated with Turkish forces, were targeted by Russian fighters around Azaz city in northwest Syria.

Russia's new attacks on the positions of terrorist groups have led to the death of at least two terrorists and the wounding of dozens of others.

There is a possibility that the number of casualties to be increased.

Marzieh Rahmani
