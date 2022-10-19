10 terrorists killed in Russia Aerospace Forces strike

They also destroyed three D-30 artillery guns of the 122 mm caliber, three S-60 anti-aircraft guns and an ammunition depot, Colonel Andrey Boldyrev said, according to TASS.

In other military activity, terrorists shelled Syrian government forces in the Aleppo province, killing one serviceman and wounding three, Boldyrev added.

Earlier on October 16, the Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Oleg Yegorov said that militants continue clashes in Syria’s northwest, which is controlled by Turkey, as the Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat al-Shamiyah, and Feilak al-Sham groups divide areas of influence.

Yegorov said that the strikes by the Aerospace Forces killed 100 terrorists, destroyed a command post, depots of ammunition, weapons and material resources, the headquarters of the camp and up to 15 vehicles with machine guns.

