Parl. Fact-Finding Committee reports on Mahsa Amini’s case

The report read in Iranian Parliament on Sunday states that those who made hasty statements before the matter became clear and created the ground for abuse by the opponents of the Islamic Establishment and rioters, if they do not correct their positions, they will be prosecuted legally within the framework of rules and regulations.

The degree and quality of the effectiveness of treatment measures taken during Ms. Amini's fall on the ground at the venue of the Morality Police and the arrival of emergency personnel at the scene of incident can be taken into serious consideration, the report said, adding that the crowding in front of the Morality Police’s exit entrance, which caused a delay of more than 6 minutes, cannot be ignored in the process of her treatment when the ambulance left there for hospital.

The timely and accurate dissemination of information by the Law Enforcement Forces (Police) could have reduced the field of fake narration by the enemy’s media outlets and also could provide necessary ground for the apology of possible negligence of bitter social consequences.

Training police officers and personnel and also equipping Morality Police officers with camera uniforms and installing cameras in patrol cars is a legal necessity, the report emphasized.

A couple of weeks ago, a 22-year-old Iranian woman named "Mahsa Amini" fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later on September 16 at a Tehran hospital.

“Accord

MA/