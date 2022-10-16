  1. Economy
About 40% of German firms left markets due to energy crisis

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Half of German companies have recently been unable to realize their investment plans, which they intended to do, due to the energy crisis, and 39% of them were forced to completely withdraw from some markets.

According to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, these figures were revealed as a result of a study conducted by the international audit company Ernst & Young (EY) that included 760 CEOs of large companies, 100 of which are located in Germany.

In addition to the energy crisis and inflation, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic around the world is also a source of concern for companies, as 53% of entrepreneurs surveyed believe the pandemic has disrupted global trade networks and economic operations, TASS news agency reported.

Others believe that the influence of the business sector and companies in Germany is also due to the fact that German companies are particularly active in China, where the Chinese government remains committed to a very strict strategy to combat the coronavirus.

