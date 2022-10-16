About 40% of German firms left markets due to energy crisis

According to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, these figures were revealed as a result of a study conducted by the international audit company Ernst & Young (EY) that included 760 CEOs of large companies, 100 of which are located in Germany.

In addition to the energy crisis and inflation, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic around the world is also a source of concern for companies, as 53% of entrepreneurs surveyed believe the pandemic has disrupted global trade networks and economic operations, TASS news agency reported.

Others believe that the influence of the business sector and companies in Germany is also due to the fact that German companies are particularly active in China, where the Chinese government remains committed to a very strict strategy to combat the coronavirus.

