Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on late Sunday pointed to the US action in selling its gas to European countries at a high price, saying, "The #US supplies liquefied natural #gas to #Europe at a price 4 times higher than on the US home market. Transatlantic solidarity is not an obstacle to making money at the expense of allies, especially when the latter voluntarily abandoned cheaper sources of gas supply."

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the Ukraine war on February 24. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the European Union and the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing the cost of living to soar.

Currently, the lack of energy resources will be one of the crises facing European countries, especially in winter.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Sunday that a substantial number of hospitals in Germany may face closures amid rising energy costs and hiking inflation.

ZZ/FNA14010724000982