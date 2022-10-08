Russia says 3 people killed in Crimea bridge blast

Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee added that the truck driver who hit the Kerch Bridge, causing a massive explosion and fire, is a resident of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Anadolu Agency reported.

The early morning incident left traffic suspended and brought bus and train services to a halt.

The Kerch Bridge -- a pair of parallel bridges, a road and a railroad -- is a key supply route for Russia which was built after Crimea's annexation in 2014.

Footage and images, widely shared on social media, show that a road section collapsed and train carriages were burning on the bridge, which is the longest in Europe.

The Russian committee also said the bridge was damaged by "a truck bombing."

ZZ/PR