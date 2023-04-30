  1. Politics
Apr 30, 2023, 11:50 AM

Kan'ani:

US public opinion towards Israel regime changed tangibly

US public opinion towards Israel regime changed tangibly

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Public opinion in the United States and polls show the attitude of the Americans towards the apartheid regime of Israel has changed in a tangible manner, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says.

According to the latest survey of the University of Maryland, 20% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats consider Israel to be racist, and support for the movement to boycott the Zionist regime has also increased, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on Sunday.

Public opinion in the United States and polls show a tangible change in the attitude towards the apartheid nature of this regime, Kan'ani noted.

He added that if the American people find enough freedom of expression to express their opinion about the Zionist regime, more amazing results will be obtained.

Americans are entitled to know why the US regime sacrifices the interests of its people and other countries for the sake of the usurping, apartheid, undemocratic, and decaying regime of Israel, he added.

RHM/5767176

News Code 200070
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News