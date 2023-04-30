US public opinion towards Israel regime changed tangibly

According to the latest survey of the University of Maryland, 20% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats consider Israel to be racist, and support for the movement to boycott the Zionist regime has also increased, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on Sunday.

Public opinion in the United States and polls show a tangible change in the attitude towards the apartheid nature of this regime, Kan'ani noted.

He added that if the American people find enough freedom of expression to express their opinion about the Zionist regime, more amazing results will be obtained.

Americans are entitled to know why the US regime sacrifices the interests of its people and other countries for the sake of the usurping, apartheid, undemocratic, and decaying regime of Israel, he added.

