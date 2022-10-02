Iran gains leading position in GECF

Mohammad Amin Naderian has been chosen for the key position in the intergovernmental organization.

The First Ministerial Meeting of GECF, during which Ministers agreed on the aims of the Forum, took place in Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran, on May 19-20, 2001

The full-fledged Members of the GECF are Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.

The GECF supports the sovereign rights of its member countries over their natural gas resources and their abilities to independently plan and manage the sustainable, efficient, and environmentally conscious development, use, and conservation of natural gas resources for the benefit of their peoples, the official website of the GECF reports.

AMK/PR