Iran gains 2 silver medals at World Cadets Chess Champs 2022

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iran has bagged two silver medals at the Fide World Cadets Chess Championships 2022.
Sina Movahhed and Maedeh Yousefian received silver medals in the age category below 12.
As many as 746 chess players competed at the event in Batumi, Georgia.
The latest edition of the competition was held from September 15-28.
