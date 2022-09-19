IAEA resorting to Zionist regimes' baseless accusations

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in a televised interview, adding that the West and Zionists have repeatedly leveled allegations against Iran’s nuclear industry over 20 years ago.

The series of anti-Iran measures have been taken by the enemies, particularly by the Zionists, over the said period in the international entities such as United Nations Security Council and the IAEA, he underlined.

The taken measures have led to imposing heavy sanctions against Iran, he further noted.

It is strange that an international organization that operates under the supervision of the United Nations follows in the footsteps of the anti-Iranian group whose hands are stained with the blood of thousands of Iranians, he pointed out.

All of Iran's nuclear activities are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, he underscored.

Today, about 2% of the world's nuclear capacity is related to Iran, while around 25% of inspections are carried out on Iran's nuclear facilities, he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and its director general must protect the agency's legal status, he noted.

At a recent meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, many countries did not cooperate to issue resolutions against Iran, and this had a good message, he stated.

Iran's definitive proposal is to raise the issue of the Middle East free of nuclear weapons at the IAEA General Assembly, he said.

