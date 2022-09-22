Rezvan missile 8 times higher speed than speed of sound

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military parade that started across Iran in the morning in commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week which remembers the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran from 1980-88.

The country is a pioneer in the drone area, the commander underlined.

About Rezvan, General Salami said it is a precision-guided and state-of-the-art missile with a medium ballistic range.

Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled for the first time a sample of its Sevvom-e Khordad road-mobile medium-range air defense missile system.

Sevvom-e Khordad air defense system is capable of countering different types of air targets including helicopters, fighters, drones, and cruise missiles.

RHM/