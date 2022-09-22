  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2022, 6:40 PM

Gen. Salami:

Rezvan missile 8 times higher speed than speed of sound

Rezvan missile 8 times higher speed than speed of sound

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Rezvan ballistic missile is capable of entering the atmosphere at a speed that is eight times higher than the speed of sound, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military parade that started across Iran in the morning in commemoration of the Sacred Defense Week which remembers the Iraqi-imposed war against Iran from 1980-88.

The country is a pioneer in the drone area, the commander underlined.

About Rezvan, General Salami said it is a precision-guided and state-of-the-art missile with a medium ballistic range.

Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled for the first time a sample of its Sevvom-e Khordad road-mobile medium-range air defense missile system.

Sevvom-e Khordad air defense system is capable of countering different types of air targets including helicopters, fighters, drones, and cruise missiles.

RHM/

News Code 191730
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191730/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News