IRGC test fires Sadid-365 missile successfully (+VIDEO)

Sadid-365 missile is an anti-tank guided missile with a range of 8 km, which is capable of destroying all kinds of armored equipment, General Ali Kouhestani, head of the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force said on Saturday.

This optically guided missile can hit targets with high accuracy, General Kouhestani said, adding that Sadid-365 enjoys a top attack system capable of attacking targets from above.

It can pass through the barrier of active defense systems of tanks and destroy them, he added.

