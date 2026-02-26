  1. World
France sentences Iranian woman to a year in prison

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – A French court sentenced an Iranian woman on Thursday to one year in prison on charges of posting pro-Palestinian posts on social media,

A French court on Thursday sentenced Iranian national Mahdieh Esfandiari to one year in prison for alleged justifying of terrorism, France 24 reported.

Esfandiari, 39, was arrested in France last year over comments she is accused of having made on social media, including on Palestinian Resistance group Hamas's attack on Zionist regime on October 7, 2023.

She was sentenced to four years, of which three are suspended, the judge said, citing "the nature of the acts and their seriousness."

