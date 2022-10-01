IRIAF played key role in bombing enemy positions during war

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi made the remarks in a specialized conference of status of the science and technology during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), held at the venue of Martyr Soleimani Research Center in Tehran on Saturday.

In the beginning, the chief commander of Iran’s Air Force pointed to the outstanding role of science and technology during the eight years of the Sacred Defense and stated that, in addition to relocating the troops, equipment, ammunition and reconnaissance, the Air Force of the country had a leading and prominent role in the conflict and destruction of the enemy's equipment.

He further pointed out that the Air Force of the country shined brilliantly in the Operation Valfajr-8.

Extensive support of the Air Force for the Ground Forces, bombing of the enemies' vital centers and enemy equipment, and continuous aerial surveillance and air fight with the enemy's fighter jets were among the other outstanding measures taken by the Air Force during the eight years of the Sacred Defense, Brigadier General Vahedi underlined.

MA/5600071