ISIRI must participate in developing 2024 plans of ISO

Speaking in the meeting of the general assembly of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO Asia-Pacific Regional Coordinator, Ike Permata Sari called for the participation of the Iranian Institute of Standards and Industrial Research in developing the 2024 plans of the ISO organization for the Asia-Pacific region.

Ike Permata Sari also called for using Iran's experience regarding the Iran National Quality Award for the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

In this meeting, it was decided that necessary measures will be taken for holding the courses required by the employees of the Iranian Institute of Standards and Industrial Research.

Cooperation in drafting the mission and vision document for the member countries in this region for further cooperation in the specialized fields of standardization was among the issue discussed in this meeting.

The general assembly of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) kicked off on 19 September in Abu Dhabi.

RHM/IRN84892479