TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei participated in a mourning ceremony on Arbaeen day which was also attended by student associations.

At the end of the Arbaeen mourning ceremony, Ayatollah Khamenei addressed the participants in a speech to discuss the importance of Arbaeen.

The Leader pointed out that this year's Arbaeen was more magnificently and grandly than any other period in history.