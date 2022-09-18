Arbaeen strengthens Iran-Iraq bond, friendship, fraternity

Nasser Kan'ani, in a post on his Instagram, acknowledged the hospitality extended by the Iraqi nation to the pilgrims who visited there for the Arbaeen procession.

Arbaeen is the manifestation of the Ashura message, he said, adding the ceremony demonstrates the followers’ love for religious and moral values.

Despite the severe weather conditions, millions of real followers from all over the world flocked to the city of Karbala, he underlined.

The procession was held more glamorous than ever, he said, noting that millions of attendees, regardless of their nationality and religion, renew allegiance to the causes of Imam Hussain (AS).

Known as the largest trek in the world, Arbaeen made the millions of participants get together, he underlined.

The hospitable nation of Iraq, every year, renders all possible services to the pilgrims during the Arbaeen walk, he said, adding that the hospitality proves the faith and kindness of Iraqis.

Earlier yesterday, President Ebrahim Raeisi said that "Arbaeen is a sign of Islamic resistance and shows unity among Muslims. Arbaeen is a manifestation of the fact that Ashura is still alive and will remain so."

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Every year, Pilgrims from all over the world in Karbala commemorate the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH).

AMK/FNA14010627000028