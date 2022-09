Concurrent with the Arbaeen rituals, which marks the martyrdom of Third Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions in the Battle of Karbala, the mourning ceremony of students across the country will be held at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Saturday with the participation of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Hojjatoleslam Masoud Aali will deliver a speech at the ceremony which is followed by eulogy of Meysam Moti’ei.

