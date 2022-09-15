Iran lambasts new US sanctions over alleged cyberattacks

In a statement on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that the United States is empty-handed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that "Washington's insistence on resorting to ridiculous, illegal and norm-breaking behavior against independent governments and nations shows the inability of the American statesmen to properly understand global equations and adapt to its realities."

The spokesperson added that "resorting to launching a campaign of false propaganda and spreading false information against the Islamic Republic of Iran is part of the failed Iranophobic policy adopted by the American government, although it will get nowhere."

Kan'ani pointed out that America, which has previously remained silent against numerous cyber attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran's infrastructure, even against peaceful nuclear facilities, and has even directly or indirectly supported these attacks, lacks the credibility to accuse others of such acts.

The spokesman further emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country that has gone under cyber attacks many times, has been an important part of responsible international efforts in dealing with the threat of cyber attacks.

