Iran, Germany ink MoU to boost coop. in geochemistry field

According to the Geological Survey of Iran (GSI), the MoU was inked between GSI and Germany’s Center for Marine Environmental Sciences University of Bremen.

Exchanging scientific and technical capacities between the two countries of Iran and Germany in the fields of paleo-climatology and geochemistry including onshore and offshore drilling has been cited as the main objective behind signing and sealing the MoU.

The cooperation agreement was inked between the Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and head of Geological Survey of Iran (GSI) Alireza Shahidi and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of German Marine Research Alliance Prof. Michael Schulz.

MA/IRN84886192