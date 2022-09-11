  1. Technology
Sep 11, 2022, 11:59 PM

Tehran, Basra universities sign MoU in scientific fields

Tehran, Basra universities sign MoU in scientific fields

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Tehran and Basra universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding for further cooperation in scientific and educational fields.

Seyed Mohammad Moghimi, the President of the University of Tehran, visited Basra University on his trip to Iraq and held talks with Saad Shaheen Hamadi Al-Taher, Basra University President.

In the meeting, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding between the universities of Tehran and Basra.

Joint research activities including the exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, holding short-term specialized training programs, joint guidance of postdoctoral researches, the development of joint research institutes and scientific centers, science and technology parks, cooperation in creating multi-disciplinary programs in master's and doctoral courses are among the axes of this memorandum.

AY/FNA 14010620000111

News Code 191284
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191284/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News