German FM must apologize for Berlin's past shameful crimes

It is expected that the German foreign minister would apologize for the past shameful behavior of the German government, instead of making baseless claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nasser Kan'ani said, condemning the anti-Iranian statements of the German Foreign Minister in Baghdad.

On a visit to the Iraqi capital, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock claimed that Iranian missile attacks on terrorist positions across the Iraqi border put regional stability at risk.

According to Kan'ani, the German Foreign Minister resorts to anti-Iran stances to hide his country's record of supporting the Saddam regime as well as the shameful crime of equipping the Ba'ath regime with chemical weapons in order to use them against defenseless Iranian and Iraqi nations in Impose War.

Referring to Iran's undeniable role in supporting the territorial integrity and unity of Iraq, he said that unfortunately, a significant number of armed separatist and terrorist groups, who murdered many Iranian and Iraqi civilians, have taken shelter in Germany.

The statements of the German Foreign Minister against Iran are a sign of Berlin's approach to supporting anti-Iran separatist terrorists, he also said, adding that it is also in line with the fruitless efforts to damage the relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq.

Regional nations and governments will never forget the moves of some western countries, including Germany, in supporting war-mongering dictators, he noted.

RHM/ISN1401121712492