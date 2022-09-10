Iran main victim of infrastructural cyber attacks

In a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Saeed Iravani rejected the recent accusations of the Albanian government against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing them as baseless.

Iran explicitly rejects and condemns the claims accusing Iran of the alleged cyber attack on Albania's infrastructure, the Iranian envoy said, stressing that such false claims have only been made with political goals.

According to him, the principled position of Iran is that cyberspace and related technologies should be used only for peaceful purposes.

For a long time, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the main target and the main victim of infrastructural cyber attacks that have disrupted the provision of public and government services, Iravani said.

Also, the Zionist regime has repeatedly admitted its involvement in the criminal attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and industrial infrastructures, he said.

Iranian envoy also reminded that anti-Iran terrorists based in Albania have carried out several terrorist cyber attacks against Iran's infrastructure with the help and support of some countries.

In the end, the Iranian envoy said that Iran reserves the right to respond to any threat, attack, or illegal action that targets its interests, and critical infrastructures in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations also addressed the Permanent Mission of Albania in this organization, condemning the violent actions of Albania against the diplomatic and consular places of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The development comes following the unilateral move of Tirana in cutting off diplomatic ties with Tehran which was based on baseless and politically motivated claims.

