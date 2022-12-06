Al Jazeera files lawsuit at ICC over Abu Akleh's killing

The Qatar-based channel said it had "unearthed new evidence" on the death of the Palestinian-American, shot while covering a Zionist army raid in Jenin on May 11.

Al Jazeera said its submission highlighted "new witness evidence and video footage (that) clearly show that Shireen and her colleagues were directly fired at by the Israeli Occupation Forces."

"The claim by the Israeli authorities that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of fire is completely unfounded," the channel said.

Abu Akleh, a television correspondent with Al Jazeera for 25 years, was killed by Israeli forces on May 11 as she was covering an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

SKH/PR