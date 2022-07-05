Hamas reacts to result of US investigation into Abu Akle case

While rejecting the results of the American investigation into the assassination of Shirin Abu Akleh, the Hamas movement considered it to be clear support of the occupiers' claims, an insult to Palestinian blood, and an attempt to exonerate the Zionists from the consequences of this crime.

Hamas announced in a statement that it rejects the results of biased American investigations, which are contrary to the results of previous investigations.

Hamas also called for an independent international investigation at the International Criminal Court to discover the truth and punish the perpetrators of this crime.

The US Department of State claimed on Monday that independent investigators could “not reach a definitive conclusion” regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, but said Israeli military gunfire was “likely responsible” for her death.

“Ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion,” the United States government said in a statement on Monday.

The US Security Coordinator, by summarising investigations by both sides the detailed forensic analysis showed no reason to believe that the shooting was intentional.

Abu Akleh was shot in the head on May 11 while covering a Zionists invasion of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, despite wearing a flak jacket and helmet clearly marked “PRESS”.

Palestinian officials, international rights groups, and media outlets carried out independent investigations that concluded that Abu Akleh was killed by the Zionist regime military.

The United Nations human rights office last month said that information it had gathered showed that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh was fired by the regime's forces. Several witnesses said Zionist forces killed the Palestinian-American journalist.

