Iran calls for boosting cultural ties with Mexico

Mahmoud Shalouei, Adviser to the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance made the remarks in a meeting with Guillermo Puente Ordorica, Ambassador of Mexico to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The rich civilization of Iran and Mexico is a backbone for the bright future of bilateral relations, he said.

Organizing joint cultural weeks will help to promote the rich history and civilization of the two countries, he further noted.

Iran welcomes the development of all-out relations and joint cooperation between the two states, he underlined.

AMK/5581862