Iran Maragheh, Mexico Queretaro unis. sign academic MoU

The chancellor of Maragheh university Mohammadali Lotfollahi announced that the university signed an educational and research memorandum with the University of Queretaro in Santiago, Mexico to expand international cooperation.

Using innovative methods and new technologies to advance joint projects and facilitating access to research infrastructure are among other goals of the signed MoU, he added.

The professors and students of the two universities would be able to use the laboratories and libraries of each other for research, the chancellor said.

The Autonomous University of Queretaro is a Mexican public university based in the city of Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, but with campuses around the state. It is the largest and most important university in both the state and the city of Queretaro.

The university consists of 13 faculties and has 25 departments and 28,000 students in the fields of computer science, geography, psychology, law, biology, mathematics, chemistry, physics, agricultural engineering, chemical engineering, and civil engineering.

The University of Maragheh is a public university in the city of Maragheh, in East Azerbaijan Province, Iran. The university is a state-funded institution that has 4 faculties and 14 departments. Coming from different parts of Iran, approximately 3000 students attend Maragheh university.

MP/IRN84575255