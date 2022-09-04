Turkish army launches artillery attack on Iraq's Duhok

These sources added that the artillery of the Turkish army targeted some areas in Duhok on Saturday night which led to a power cut in a number of villages in this province.

Iraqi officials and Resistance groups have repeatedly warned Turkey that it should leave the country and the resistance operation will continue until the expulsion of all Turkish soldiers.

For a long time, Turkey has been violating the territorial integrity of northern Iraq by claiming to confront the PKK terrorist group. The PKK, which has been in military conflict with the Ankara government for the past 35 years, is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Ankara claims that the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party are responsible for the death of more than 40,000 Turkish citizens, including women and children. But on the other hand, hundreds of villages have been depopulated due to Turkish attacks in northern Iraq and Syria.

