Baha'i medical mafia family detained in Tehran

According to a statement from the Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Sunday, the wealthy Baha'i family was involved in illegal activities such as smuggling and hoarding drugs and medicines in Tehran

The Intelligence Ministry said that "One of the Baha'i families in Tehran, with overt and covert ownership of 20 pharmacies and 3 cosmetics companies and numerous unauthorized warehouses, committed different kinds of violations and crimes such as drug smuggling and hoarding, fraud in importing and exporting drugs, money laundering using very complicated and multi-layered methods as well as tax evasion."

"Collusion with a few delinquent doctors to prescribe drugs desired by them or drugs that are more than what the patients needed, or to require the patient to purchase drugs from special pharmacies, were other types of illegal actions that were committed by that defendants," the Intelligence Ministry also said, adding that huge sums of money were paid to those delinquent physicians.

