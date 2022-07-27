Iran intelligence says carried out operations against Israel

The Iranian intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib made the comments in a meeting with the speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf with the participation of some other Ministry of Intelligence officials.

The Intelligence Minister pointed to the Zionist regime and terrorist group’s conspiracies and hostile actions against Iran's security and said that the Iranian intelligence forces achieved remarkable success in neutralizing and countering the enemy’s hostile plans against Iran.

"We managed to carry out a number of successful operations against the Zionist regime besides countering its hostile measures against Iran which shows Iran and its intelligence forces ’security strength," the minister said.

The speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, for his part, appreciated Iranian intelligence forces’ efforts in countering enemy’s hostile actions against Iran and said that the ministry of intelligence plays an important role in the country’s security.

