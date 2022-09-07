VIDEO: Fires burnes houses in California

two people were also killed as a fast-moving wildfire swelled rapidly over parched vegetation in Southern California on Monday, forcing hundreds of residents to flee amid a severe heat wave that has enveloped the region.

The Fairview Fire ignited after 2 p.m. local time and quickly scorched 2,000 acres, destroying at least seven structures and damaging several more near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, according to Cal Fire, CBS reported. Firefighters had contained about 5% as of Monday night.