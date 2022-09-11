Massive fire breaks out in Egypt’s Cairo

The blaze occurred in Hamam El Telat area in Cairo and several shops were burnt.

A security source said that this fire started in some oil and toy shops and gradually spread.

Following the fire, rescue and fire brigades reached the scene in order to contain the fire.

According to the report, the security forces also blocked the area around the fire so that the rescue operation can be carried out by firefighters successfully.

The Egyptian sources have not yet provided any details about the people injured in this fire.

